Meghan Markle Feels 'at Ease' With Queen Elizabeth and Her New Duchess Role (Exclusive)

It's already been over a month since the former Suits star tied the knot with Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England, and now, the Duchess of Sussex is feeling excited about diving into her new role with full force.

"Meghan has been anxious to jump in and learn as much as possible," a royal source tells ET, adding that Markle will likely announce her first patronage soon. "She's ready to work as much as she can on as many projects as they will allow."

Markle will be spending "a great deal of time in the coming months" representing the royal family at various engagements that will allow her to work with young people around the world, the source says, which has actually been a longtime passion of hers even before she first laid eyes on Prince Harry.

The source adds that the family is "impressed" by Markle and her genuine desire to engage in charitable projects, and like Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, the brunette beauty has already been having "secret meetings" with various charities.

"Gender equality, girls education, gay rights and human rights -- which were the focus of her work as a UN advocate and a representative for the One World Foundation -- will be themes to be prominently featured in her future work," the source explains.

Since her royal wedding, the Duchess of Sussex has been accompanying her husband and Queen Elizabeth II to a number of outings. Her latest appearance was on Tuesday, where she made a regal beauty statement by sporting a new 'do for the star-studded Young Leader Awards reception at Buckingham Palace.

"Last night she was completely at ease with the queen," the source says. "She has developed an increasingly close, warm relationship with [both] the queen and her father-in-law, Prince Charles. She wants to please them and is doing whatever she can to educate herself to make sure she doesn't put a foot wrong."

As for her evolving style, our source tells us that royal insiders have said Markle is conscious of her fashion choices and has been incorporating some of Princess Di's classic looks into her recent engagements. At the same time, however, the source says she is turning to trusted designers (like Givenchy, Prada and Oscar de la Renta) to create an iconic, "timeless" look of her own.

