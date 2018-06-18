Meghan Markle's Latest Look Is Almost Identical to Princess Diana's Outfit in 1986

Meghan Markle stunned yet again in a gorgeous floral dress while attending the wedding of Princess Diana's niece, Celia McCorquodale, over the weekend in Stoke Rochford, England.

The Duchess of Sussex was a fashion-forward guest in a blue-and-white botanical printed Oscar de la Renta number from its resort 2019 collection. She accessorized with white Aquazzura pumps, Carolina Herrera clutch and a Marks & Spencer fascinator atop.

Royal fans on social media were quick to notice Meghan's frock coincidentally resembled a tunic Princess Diana wore in 1986 to a desert picnic during her royal tour of Saudi Arabia. Princess Diana was on trend in a blue-and-white printed V-neck tunic paired over white trousers and pointed-toe flats.

From the color scheme to the open neckline, we can't help but agree the 36-year-old former actress may have taken some style cues from her husband's late mother.

Take a peek at both looks and judge for yourself!

Geoff Robinson Photograph/Splash News

Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Watch Prince Harry and Meghan make their way hand in hand in the video below.

