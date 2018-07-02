Serena Williams On Whether Meghan Markle Will Come See Her Wimbledon Matches

Serena Williams is currently competing at Wimbledon, and the tennis superstar could be getting a visit from her royal bestie, Meghan Markle.

Sitting down with reporters for a press conference on Monday -- after defeating Dutch tennis player Arantxa Rus and moving on to the second round of competition -- Williams fielded a question about her recent polo outing with the Duchess of Sussex.

Williams, and husband Alexis Ohanian, joined the former Suits star on Saturday at the Audi Polo Challenge in Ascot, England, where they cheered on Prince Harry and Prince William, who were playing for charity.

After expressing her admiration for the "intense" sport during the press conference, Williams was asked if Markle would be coming to watch her play at Wimbledon.

"I don't know, we'll see. If I keep winning," Williams replied, laughing.

While Markle may not have been in the stands during the first day of the tournament, the 36-year-old sports star was cheered on by her devoted husband, with whom she welcomed her first child, daughter Alexis Olympia, in September.

Williams also fielded questions about returning to Wimbledon for the first time since becoming a mother, which she admitted she hadn't really thought about.

"It felt good to play and just to be back on the grass," she shared. It definitely felt good."

She also said that she's "adjusting well" to returning to the sport, because she's making sure to be present in her daughter's life, including waking up early before her big matches to spend time quality time together.

"I spend so much time with her, every single day. We literally do everything," she shared. "So I really don't like being away from her, but I also think it's healthy, in a way, for me to do what I need to do and be that working mom, and then go back home and be the mom."

Williams also fielded a question about whether or not she'd spoken with the umpire before her match about what surname she'd prefer to be addressed by, now that she's married, and if she'd even noticed that they'd called her "Mrs. Williams."

"You know, it still doesn't register that I'm married, actually, which is crazy," said Williams, who tied the knot with Ohanian in November 2017, a month after they welcomed their little girl. "So much has happened in the past 12 months. So, I clearly didn't think about it."

As for getting a visit from the Duchess of Sussex, it would only be fair as Williams and her husband took time out of their busy schedules to attend her wedding to Prince Harry back in May.

Check out the video below for more on Williams' time at the star-studded royal wedding.

RELATED CONTENT:

Serena Williams on Her Decision to Stop Breastfeeding

Serena Williams Gets Ready for Wimbledon With Throwback Snap Of Her Early Tennis Days

Serena Williams Withdraws From French Open: 'I've Done a Lot of Fighting'

Related Gallery