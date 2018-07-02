Meghan Markle Brings Back Casual California Style in Skinny Jeans During Day 2 of Polo Match

Meghan Markle is bringing back her relaxed California girl style!

The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, made a surprise appearance during day two of the Audi Polo Challenge at Coworth Park Polo Club in Ascot, England, on Monday, where the 36-year-old royal traded in her formal wear for a more laid-back ensemble.

Markle kept cool in cropped skinny jeans, a white button-up blouse, black Chanel ballet flats and a panama hat by Madewell, a look we've seen her rock plenty of times prior to her engagement to the Duke of Sussex.

The former Suits star also went casual for day one of the polo match, stepping out in a breezy Shoshanna Ashland gingham dress, which she paired with Grear leather sandals by Sarah Flint, a white Madewell x Biltmore fedora and dark-framed sunglasses.

The back-to-back outfits are a major departure from the formal designer pieces Markle's been wearing of late, notably a number of chic dresses from Givenchy, Prada and Oscar de la Renta. And while we can't get enough of the brunette beauty's new and improved royal style, we have to admit, it's nice to see her back in the basics!

Royal expert Katie Nicholl recently spoke to ET about Markle's regal wardrobe, filling us in on how much the designer pieces she's worn since tying the knot to Prince Harry on May 19 have added up to thus far.

Hear more on the cost, including who is footing the bill, in the video below.

