Prince Louis’ Christening Details: Guests and Godparents Announced, But Where Is Queen Elizabeth?

Prince Louis’ big day!

The 2-month-old son of Prince William and Kate Middleton will be christened on Monday afternoon at the Chapel Royal at St. James’ Palace, and it looks like he’s going to have some top-notch guests.

According to a press release from Buckingham Palace, the little one’s grandparents, Prince Charles and Camila will attend, as will Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the Middleton family, including Louis’ pregnant aunt, Pippa Middleton Matthews.

Noticeably absent from the list of guests are Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. The older royals will not be attending the service, Buckingham Palace confirms to ET.

This, however, is not due to health reasons. Buckingham Palace notes that the christening is a fairly small service, so guests will only include immediate family and godparents. The Palace also told ET that the decision was “mutually agreed upon some time ago” that the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh would not be attending.

Others in attendance will include Prince Louis’ newly announced godparents. Before you scan the list, no, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn’t make the cut, but don’t take that as a diss. It’s not common for the royal siblings to be listed as godparents due to the fact that they’re already playing another role in their nieces and nephews’ lives.

Those who are on the list include: Mr. Nicholas van Cutsem, Mr. Guy Pelly, Mr. Harry Aubrey-Fletcher, Lady Laura Meade, Mrs. Robert Carter, and Miss Lucy Middleton.

The Palace also announced that Matt Holyoak will be the photographer taking the official christening photos of Prince Louis and his family at Clarence House following the service. Holyoak photographed the portraits of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in 2017 for their 70th wedding anniversary.

