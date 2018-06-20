Kate Middleton and Prince William Announce Details of Son Prince Louis’ Christening Service

Get ready to see more of Prince Louis!

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s third child will be christened next month, Kensington Palace announced in a statement.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to announce that the christening of Prince Louis will take place on Monday 9th July at The Chapel Royal, St. James’s Palace, London,” the statement read. “Prince Louis will be christened by The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby.”

It’s been a big year for Welby, who also presided over the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle last month. He also officiated the christenings of Louis’ siblings, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3.

William and Kate shared the first photos of Prince Louis in May, along with sweet images of him with big sister Princess Charlotte. Though royal christening services are private events, the family typically appears before the cameras on the way into and out of the chapel. Traditionally, official portraits from the ceremony are also released.

Louis was recently joined by an even younger member of the royal family – his new cousin. Zara Phillips, the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and daughter of Princess Anne, welcomed her second child, a baby girl, on Monday.

