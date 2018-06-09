Kate Middleton Is the Ultimate Mom While Comforting Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour Parade

Kate Middleton is always on mom duty!

The 36-year-old royal proved her quick reflexes after her daughter, Princess Charlotte, took a tumble on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade on Saturday.

Charlotte, who adorably matched her mom in a light blue dress, excitedly peeked over the balcony to watch a fly-past of aircrafts by the Royal Air Force before losing her balance and falling backward. That's when Kate stepped in to provide some much-need comfort to the crying 3-year-old.

The parade, which has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign over 260 years, brings together over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians. While Queen Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Philip, and Kate's youngest child, Prince Louis, were not in attendance, it was a big day for the rest of the royal family.

Charlotte quickly calmed down, and joined the rest of the group -- including Prince William, Prince George (who was hilariously put in his place by his older cousin on the balcony), Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (who made headlines for breaking royal protocol with her off-the-shoulder ensemble).

Kate definitely has a few mom tricks up her sleeve she can share with her younger sister, Pippa Middleton, who just confirmed she's expecting her first child with husband James Matthews.

