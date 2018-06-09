Queen Elizabeth Celebrates Her 92nd Birthday at Trooping the Colour Parade

It’s Queen Elizabeth II’s special day!

Her Majesty was celebrated on Saturday at the Trooping the Colour parade, an event which has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years. Accompanied by her royal family, including Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton, the queen was driven in a carriage from Buckingham Palace, down Horse Guard's Parade and back, and watched a fly-past of aircrafts by the Royal Air Force from the palace balcony.

The queen, who turned 92 on April 21, looked regal in a vibrant blue look, which she paired with a matching hat. The monarch's husband, Prince Philip, was absent from this year's event, as well as her great-grandson, Prince Louis. Prince William's other children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, meanwhile, were adorably present on the balcony.

The birthday parade brings together over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians. During the festivities, the queen was also greeted by a royal salute and carried out an inspection of the assembled troops.

The queen has a busy schedule coming up this summer. She and Meghan will attend three royal engagements in Cheshire, England, on June 14.

First, Her Majesty and the Duchess of Sussex will open the Mersey Gateway Bridge at Catalyst Science Discovery Centre. Additionally, they'll be opening the Storyhouse Theater in Chester, a walled off city in Cheshire, before visiting Chester Town Hall for a lunch.

This marks the pair’s first outing together since the former Suits star married Prince Harry on May 19. The queen hosted a special luncheon for the newlyweds after their public ceremony.

At the lunchtime reception, a source exclusively told ET that the groom gave a touching tribute to his late mother, Princess Diana.

"Harry gave a tearful speech paying tribute to his own mother missing from the festivities," the source told ET. "He also thanked Meghan’s mother [Doria Ragland] for giving him permission to marry Meghan. He talked about how they made a great team.”

