Prince William Rocks Epic Top Hat at Garden Party With Queen Elizabeth

Prince William put his best hat forward on Thursday for a Garden Party held at Buckingham Palace. The Duke of Cambridge went full-gentleman in a large black top hat and tails.

The 35-year-old royal also rocked gray pants, an off-white vest and a lavender tie with a matching flower pinned to his jacket. William was spotted out with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and his cousin, Princess Eugenie, for the very proper occasion.

As for the Queen, she was dressed in a bright turquoise dress that she paired with white gloves and a matching hat. In addition to her signature pearls, she also rocked circular shades and held an umbrella in case of rain. Needless to say, she slayed.

Eugenie, who is preparing for her September wedding in Windsor, England, wore her heart on her head, sporting a navy blue hat with the word “Love” embellished on the brim. She paired the sweet message with a matching navy dress and heels.

The event was one of several garden parties the royal family has hosted recently. Last week, Prince Harry and his new wife, Meghan Markle, attended another garden party in honor of Prince Charles’ 70th birthday, which isn’t until November.

