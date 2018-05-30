Queen Elizabeth Has a Never-Before-Seen Photo of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle on Display at Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth II is a proud grandma!

Fans spotted a never-before-seen photo of the monarch's grandson, Prince Harry, and his new wife, Meghan Markle, on display at Buckingham Palace in new pictures released on Wednesday.

The snaps show the queen meeting with the Honorable George Brandis, the Australian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, during a private audience at the palace in London, England. Several portraits are on display on a table in the background, with one of Harry and Meghan front and center. The Duchess of Sussex looks chic in a fitted white dress in the shot, as she cozies up to Harry, wearing a blue suit.

After tying the knot at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England, last week, Meghan and Harry are reportedly thinking about their honeymoon.

In a recent interview with ET, royal expert Katie Nicholl said Harry is determined to have an ultra-private honeymoon, which is why the couple stepped out for their first royal engagement -- Prince Charles' 70th birthday garden party at Buckingham Palace last Tuesday -- so soon after their wedding instead of immediately leaving town following their nuptials.

“One wonders if perhaps the reason they're doing this engagement is to put the spotlight back on them, so they can then slip off quite quietly," Nicholl said. "We've had the wedding pictures, we've had the first engagement, so I'd imagine at some point in the next week to 10 days, things will go very quiet on the Sussexes and that will probably be because they've crept off very quietly to go [on] what Harry is determined to be a private honeymoon."

