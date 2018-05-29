Where in the World Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Honeymooning?

Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry heading back to Canada?

The newlyweds have reportedly chosen to honeymoon at Alberta, Canada's Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, following their fairy-tale wedding earlier this month, TMZ reports. According to the report, the couple will be staying at the at the 6,000 sq. ft. Outlook Cabin -- also fittingly known as "the Royal Retreat" -- which features six bedrooms and bathrooms, two fireplaces, an enclosed conservatory and a veranda.

However, Angela Moore, regional director of public relations for Fairmont Hotels and Resorts, said in a statement on Monday that Harry and Meghan haven't reserved the posh spot.

“Though Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge has a longstanding history of serving as a royal retreat, we can confirm that the couple is not currently booked for a stay," the statement reads.

The lodge, in the heart of Jasper National Park, is no stranger to housing royalty. King George VI and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother stayed in 1939, and the Queen and Prince Philip visited in June 2005.

A video about the scenic spot shows it to be quite the romantic getaway.

Canada, of course, holds a special place in Harry and Meghan's relationship. Harry frequently visited Meghan in Toronto where she filmed Suits, spending private time together before their relationship went public.

However, previous reports said the couple was planning to head to Namibia on their honeymoon, or some other type of remote lodge in Africa.

ET recently spoke to royal expert Katie Nicholl, who said 33-year-old Harry is determined to have an ultra-private honeymoon, which is why the couple stepped out for their first royal engagement-- Prince Charles' 70th birthday garden party at Buckingham Palace last Tuesday -- so soon after their wedding instead of immediately leaving town following their nuptials.

“One wonders if perhaps the reason they're doing this engagement is to put the spotlight back on them, so they can then slip off quite quietly," Nicholl said. "We've had the wedding pictures, we've had the first engagement, so I'd imagine at some point in the next week to 10 days, things will go very quiet on the Sussexes and that will probably be because they've crept off very quietly to go [on] what Harry is determined to be a private honeymoon."

Nicholl also told ET that the newlyweds may also be planning to travel to Mexico to pay a visit to see 36-year-old Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, after he was unable to make the royal wedding due to health concerns. If the trip does take place, it will be the first time Harry meets his new father-in-law in person.

"[Harry] feels it's very important that he gets to meet Thomas," Nicholl said. "Of course, Meghan -- who's been really concerned about her father's health -- is keen to go see him as soon as possible."

