Palace Releases New Photos of Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte -- See the Adorable Snaps

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are too cute!

Kensington Palace released the first photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton's 11-day-old son, as well as a new snap of their adorable daughter who turned three on Wednesday.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis," reads the palace's statement. "The photographs were taken by The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace."

"The image of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was taken on 2nd May, her third birthday [and] the image of Prince Louis was taken on 26th April," the statement continues. "Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank members of the public for all of the kind messages they have received following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte's third birthday."

This image was taken on 2nd May, on Princess Charlotte’s third Birthday. pic.twitter.com/H5VVgIwRGp — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 5, 2018

Prince Louis was born on April 23 at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in London, England. Just hours after his arrival, Kate and William stepped outside to show off their new bundle of joy and take pictures before heading home. Baby Louis joined 4-year-old brother Prince George and sister Charlotte.

His birth makes history for Charlotte, who will be the first female heir not to be superseded by her younger male heir in the line of succession. Charlotte remains fourth in line to the throne while her new brother is now fifth.

The royal family has much to celebrate these days as William's brother, Prince Harry, will soon tie the knot with Meghan Markle on May 19. With the royal wedding just weeks away, George and Charlotte will have a part in the ceremony.

