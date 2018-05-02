Princess Charlotte Turns 3: Look Back at Her 10 Cutest Moments!

Happy Birthday, Princess Charlotte!

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s daughter turns three on Wednesday, and we’re looking back at the cutest moments of everyone’s favorite little royal.

Kensington Palace first took to social media to honor the special occasion, tweeting, “Wishing a happy third birthday to Princess Charlotte -- thank you all for your lovey messages!”

The image features Charlotte in a cute red coat on her first day of nursery school -- but that’s just one of many personality-packed photos of the princess. Here are some more:

1) Visiting Baby Louis

Getty Images

Just last month, Charlotte became the middle child when her baby brother, Prince Louis, was born. She joined her father and her older brother, Prince George, at the hospital to meet the newborn. While there, clad in a sweet blue dress, Charlotte flashed a wave to photographers.

That same day, she made history as the first female heir to the throne not to be superseded by her younger male sibling.

2) Tarmac Temper Tantrum

Getty Images

Not all cute moments feature smiles! In July 2017, Princess Charlotte had a bit of a meltdown while on the royal tour of Germany and Poland with her parents and brother, Prince George. Crying in her pretty pink dress, the little royal was comforted by her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, who calmed her down.

3) Waving to the Skies

Getty Images

Princess Charlotte and her 4-year-old brother, Prince George, enjoyed waving at the passing planes from the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the annual Trooping the Colour parade in June 2017.

4) Flower Girl Duties

Getty Images

Princess Charlotte took her duties very seriously at her Aunt Pippa Middleton’s May 2017 wedding. She had several chats with her mom, who was also helping Pippa on her big day.

5) Portrait Perfect

Getty Images

In honor of her second birthday, Princess Charlotte posed for a beautiful snap taken by her mother in Norfolk, England.

6) Blue Steel at Church

Getty Images

She may have been in her Sunday best for the 2017 Christmas service, but Princess Charlotte also enjoyed making some hilarious faces while out with her family.

7) Balloon Blast

Getty Images

For her first royal tour of Canada in September 2016, Princess Charlotte was gifted a balloon creation, which she seemed to thoroughly enjoy!

8) Hi, There!

Getty Images

Attending her first Trooping the Colour, Charlotte was all waves in her mom’s arms. She wore her hair pulled half back in a light pink dress, which matched her mother’s pink hat.

9) Snow Baby

Getty Image

The little cutie enjoyed a skiing break in the French Alps with her family in March 2016.

10) First Photo!

Getty Images

As she made her debut to the world, Princess Charlotte looked angelic in her knitted cream cap while exiting the hospital with her parents.

For more from the royals, watch the clip below!

