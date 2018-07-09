Meghan Markle Nails the Elegant Monochrome Trend in Green at Prince Louis' Christening -- See Her Look!

Meghan Markle was a vision in green as she attended Prince Louis' christening with Prince Harry at The Chapel Royal at Saint James's Palace in London on Monday.

The Duchess of Sussex opted for the elegant muted color, following a bright yellow Brandon Maxwell dress she wore to a reception in London last week. She seems to be adoring American designers lately as the olive green quarter-sleeve dress is by Ralph Lauren. The stylish royal completed the look with matching accessories via a statement hat from Stephen Jones, suede Manolo Blahnik pumps and coordinating clutch -- pulling off the monochrome trend in the chicest way.

We couldn't help but also notice the bateau design, which by now we know is Markle's favorite. She has donned the flattering wide neckline multiple times, such as her Givenchy wedding gown and light pink buttoned Prada skirt suit.

See her full outfit below as she exits the service with her hubby.

Dominic Lipinski/Associated Press

Next to her fashion choices, everyone has been talking about the brunette's change of accent! See if you can detect a British accent in the video below.

