Meghan Markle Wows in a Yellow Dress and Proves She Can Rock Bright Colors Too

Just when we were used to seeing Meghan Markle in her signature blush-colored ensembles for her royal outings, the Duchess of Sussex surprised us all when she stepped out in a bright yellow dress for the Commonwealth Youth Forum reception in London on Thursday.

The brunette turned heads in a canary sleeveless high-neck shift by Brandon Maxwell, complete with her go-to nude pumps. Her hair was pulled back in a sleek low bun with middle part, which complemented the polished look. The frock is actually on sale right now on Net-a-Porter for $598, but hurry as it's almost sold out!

The former actress often opts for modest shades such as pale pink and cream, so her choice of bold color was an unexpected one and a breath of fresh air, proving Markle can nail vibrant summery hues too.

We'll be witnessing many new outfits from the royal as she is expected to cheer on gal pal Serena Williams at Wimbledon sometime next week, along with a visit to Ireland with Prince Harry on July 11 and 12.

