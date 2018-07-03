Meghan Markle's Makeup Artist Says She Used Emojis to Reveal She Was Getting Married

Although it's been over a month since Meghan Markle tied the knot to Prince Harry, aspiring brides and fans of the royal family can't stop talking about the Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding day makeup.

That includes her longtime makeup artist, Daniel Martin, who had the honors of creating Markle's breathtaking beauty look for her special day. Martin was a guest on Good Morning America on Tuesday, where he broke down his latest creation, which he describes as "lit from within."

"When [Harry] takes the veil off, and he sees her, that's, like, the moment I think a bride wants -- when she has that moment with her future husband," he explained. "It wasn't about a trendy makeup. It wasn't about a lot of eye, or a lot of lip. It was about her, and her being confident."

To create Markle's natural wedding day look, Martin used foundation and concealer to spot treat her problem areas. "So instead of using it all over her face, I used it only where I needed to balance out any redness or uneven skin tone," he said. "And that was when you're able to see her freckles come through."

As for her chestnut eyeshadow, he said he only used "just a bit" and blended it with his finger, adding chocolate brown eyeliner and false lashes to the outer edges of her lids.

"We wanted it to just be her," he said. "She's a person who is very comfortable in her own skin. So she doesn't need to wear a lot."

Recalling the May 19 nuptials, Martin said the former Suits star seemed "very chill" the morning of her wedding.

"We had breakfast. Guy, her dog was with us. We were playing around with him," he shared. "It was a very chill morning ... her mom [Doria Ragland] was there, which was amazing."

And he'll never forget the funny story of how he found out Markle would be saying "I do" to Prince Harry.

"She [texted and] was, like, 'Hey -- what are you doing May 19th?'" he recalled. "And then she sent me two emojis of the bride and groom. I was, like, 'OK, yeah, whatever you need.'"

Back in May, ET caught up with celebrity makeup artist Spencer Barnes, who has created a number of looks for Markle in the past. He gave us a step-by-step guide of how to get the Los Angeles native's signature eyes, brows and glowing skin.

