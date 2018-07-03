Selena Gomez Embraces Her Inner Duchess in Identical Print to Meghan Markle

Two different kinds of royalty!

Selena Gomez gave a modern twist to one of Meghan Markle’s classic styles that she wore last week.

The 25-year-old Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation star attended the world premiere of her animated monster flick in a two-piece Oscar de la Renta matching crop top and ankle-length skirt.

The white ensemble with a blue china pattern was very reminiscent of a recent look worn by the Duchess of Sussex, 36, when she attended the wedding of Princess Diana’s niece, Celia McCorquodale.

Markle’s look was also by Oscar de la Renta in the exact same print as Gomez’s, but had a more draped quality in addition to long sleeves and a collar. The two styles couldn’t have been more different, despite having identical patterns.

When Prince Harry’s new wife first sported the look last month, fans quickly noticed that her ensemble channeled the late Princess Diana’s 1986 tunic look she’d worn to a desert picnic during her royal tour of Saudi Arabia.

