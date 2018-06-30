Selena Gomez Reveals Why It's 'Important' to De-Stress Her Life Now (Exclusive)

Selena Gomez is trying to keep things simple.

ET's Cameron Mathison spoke with actress and singer at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, at Westwood's Regency Village Theatre on Saturday, where she opened up about why it's so "important" for her to de-stress her life after an eventful past year.

"In general, I think it's important just to remain positive," Gomez explained. "I'm at that age where I think that's what matters, is making sure I'm healthy, and people are happy that I love."

In an interview with Good Morning America on Friday, the former Disney star revealed that she's "stepped back a bit" from the spotlight following her kidney transplant last year. Since the surgery, she's been the subject of headlines for everything from her romances with The Weeknd and Justin Bieber to her relationship with her family.

Now, however, the "Back to You" singer is focused on work, and she couldn't be more "grateful." When asked if she had any fun plans lined up for her 26th birthday next month, she told ET, "I might be working on my birthday."

"It is [a good thing]," she revealed. "I'm very lucky. I'm grateful."

Gomez plays vampire Mavis, the daughter of Adam Sandler's Count Dracula, in Hotel Transylvania 3, which sees the family take things tropical on a cruise vacation. The movie is all about keeping things light -- so what keeps Gomez happy? "I love to listen to 'This Is Me' from The Greatest Showman," she confessed at the premiere -- though it should be no surprise to fans who have seen her jam out to the song in the car. "I love it."

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation hits theaters on July 13.

