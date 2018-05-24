Selena Gomez’s Mom Says Daughter's Heath Struggle Has Been ‘the Hardest Thing to Experience’ (Exclusive)

Selena Gomez's mother, Mandy Teefey, is opening up about her daughter's serious health scare last summer, when the 25-year-old singer underwent a kidney transplant.

ET's Katie Krause sat down with Teefey for a Facebook Live chat on Thursday, in which she got candid about the scary experience.

"That was probably one of the hardest things to ever experience as a parent, and especially when there were complications, and it was just me and her, and she had to go in," Teefey recalls.

Teefey said she was also extremely worried for Gomez's close friend, actress Francia Raisa, who donated a kidney to her.

"I was not only carrying the weight first as the mother, but I also felt the weight for Francia and her mother and her family," she says. "I think I'm banned from Cedars. I went to both sides of the towers. For some reason they were in different towers, and every little thing, I was monitoring, like, yelling and freaking out. It was pretty rough. God bless any of the families that have kids with ongoing illnesses because the strength that those families have is insane."

"[Gomez] will always have lupus, but hopefully that was a one-time thing for us," she adds.

Teefey later recalls meeting Raisa for the first time at the Teen Choice Awards, and immediately feeling a connection.

"She was one of the first people that was not part of the [Disney] channel that introduced herself to Selena and made her feel comfortable at the Teen Choice Awards," she shares. "I remember the moment I met Francia, and I can't tell you the moment I met a lot of people. Like, literally where it was. So, I think that's just strange how things lined up."

"She walked up and she introduced herself," she says of the fateful moment. "She was on that ABC show and she was already established and everything, and she just walked up to Selena and gave her a hug and made her feel welcome, and that resonated with me, because it's such a tough industry and you don't really get that a lot."

ET spoke to 29-year-old Raisa last December at the Billboard Women in Music event, where Raisa presented Gomez with the Billboard Woman of the Year award. Onstage, Gomez tearfully said Raisa "saved" her life.

Watch the touching moment below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Francia Raisa Admits Selena Gomez Kidney Transplant Caused Her to 'Panic' at Times

Francia Raisa Reveals Selena Gomez Faced Life-Threatening Complication After Kidney Transplant

Francia Raisa Talks Selena Gomez Kidney Transplant and the Difficulties She Faced During Recovery

Related Gallery