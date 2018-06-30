Selena Gomez Looks Ready for Summer at 'Hotel Transylvania 3' Premiere

Selena Gomez knows just how to beat the heat!

The 25-year-old singer and actress couldn't have looked more ready for summer as she walked the blue carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood. Gomez was cool and cute in a two-piece blue-and-white patterned Oscar de la Renta ensemble, which she paired with matching sandals.

The former Disney star wore her hair up for the occasion, showing off her tiny hoop earrings and cross necklace. Gomez's outing comes just one day after she admitted on Good Morning America that she's "stepped back a bit" following her kidney transplant last year.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Phillip Faraone/WireImage

ET was with Gomez and her Hotel Transylvania co-star, Andy Samberg, at the film's junket on Thursday, where they joked about possibly wearing matching outfits to the premiere. "What's your color scheme?" Gomez asked Samberg, who cracked: "I'm thinking just puke orange."



"Actually mine goes with that," she hilariously replied. "He does [like to stand out]."

Phillip Faraone/WireImage

And while Gomez walked the carpet solo, she couldn't help but gush to ET about how excited she was for her 5-year-old sister, Gracie, to watch the movie.

"She's my biggest supporter," she said. "It's awesome."

"She's just there to have a good time. I don't think my sister overthinks anything, and that's what I love about her. She enjoys it," Gomez continued. "She's excited about life."

See more from ET's interview with Gomez in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Selena Gomez Reveals She's 'Stepped Back a Bit' Following Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez Admits She Used to Get 'Very Protective' Of Her Parents' Dating Lives (Exclusive)

Selena Gomez Spends Time With Fans at Children's Hospital of O.C. Prom Event: Pics

Related Gallery