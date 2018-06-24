Selena Gomez Spends Time With Fans at Children's Hospital of O.C. Prom Event: Pics

Selena Gomez shared her weekend with a few well deserving fans.

The 25-year-old pop star made a special stop at the Children's Hospital of Orange County's oncology prom event on Saturday, which supports teens and young adults who are cancer survivors, as well as those currently undergoing treatment.

The "Wolves" singer rocked a red lip and a retro-inspired polka dot button-down dress as she posed in a photo booth with several fans at the prom, which was themed, "Around the World in One Night."

Other celebrities at the annual event included Grey's Anatomy stars Sarah Drew, James Pickens Jr., Caterina Scorsone and Kevin McKidd, along with actor Jack Black.

"I just wanted to make sure you guys had the latest dance moves," Black, 48, told the excited prom goers. "I wanted to teach you a couple because that's the most important thing at a prom, is that you have the latest."

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star then started singing part of his and Nick Jonas' song "Jumanji Jumanji."

"Anyways, I'm gonna be here dancing my butt off," he added. "If anyone wants a high five or a selfie, I'll just be wandering around and then I'm gonna disappear in a puff of smoke. Alright, much love, see you on the dance floor."

Female attendees got their hair and makeup done by a glam squad, while the guys received Ryan Seacrest Distinction bow ties and Dr. Harold Lancer's Polished for Men skincare starter kits courtesy of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation.

Gomez's visit to CHOC comes nearly a year after her ex, Justin Bieber, paid a visit to see a few young cancer patients at the same hospital.

"The visit was a wonderful surprise," a hospital rep told ET at the time. "He arrived alone and made several bedside visits. Our patients were absolutely thrilled to meet him and take photos with him."

