Selena Gomez Is Effortlessly Chic On Her Italian Summer Vacation -- Get Her Look!

Selena Gomez was spotted on vacation in Italy on Wednesday, and her getaway outfits are the chicest summer uniforms.

The 25-year-old star was first seen in Capri with her former Wizards of Waverly Place costar David Henrie and his wife Maria Cahill. The fresh-faced brunette looked relaxed and beautiful as she enjoyed sight seeing in a floral print wrap maxi from Copenhagen-based brand Ganni. She paired the floaty dress with white leather moccasins from Tod's and tube hoop earrings. If that wasn't adorable enough, Selena completed the look with a cream-colored silk scrunchie from Silk Laundry, proving the resurgence of the throwback accessory is going strong. (Carrie Bradshaw, eat your heart out!)

She then made her way to Rome and arrived in an equally stylish look. Selena swapped out the frock for a blue-and-white floral smocked off-the-shoulder top over periwinkle blue pants. She donned the same white shoes and scrunchie she sported earlier, finished off with larger hoop earrings and chain anklet.

Both ensembles nail the effortless, feminine, vintage-inspired aesthetic European girls demonstrate so well. And although a tourist, Selena looked right at home with a touch of escapist style.

Plus, her choice to recycle accessories is a practical move to note when traveling -- pack versatile pieces that can be worn again and again.

To channel Selena's covetable vacation style, shop our selects below, including her exact dress (it's on sale!) and affordable scrunchie.

Ganni Micro Floral Printed Crepe Wrap Dress $292 $175

Geox Elidia Moccasin Loafer $135 $95

Argento Vivo Mini Tube Hoops $78

Silk Laundry Silk Scrunchie in Hazelnut $26

Urban Outfitters Jade Smocked Off-The-Shoulder Top $40

J.O.A. x Chriselle Wide Leg Pants $92

Bagatiba Gold Hollow Hoops $180

Baublebar Ashtyn Anklet $36

See what Selena's mom told ET about her daughter's friendship with BFF Taylor Swift here.

