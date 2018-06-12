10 Summer-Ready Dresses Celebs Are Wearing Right Now -- And How to Get the Look!

Hello, summer!

A lightweight dress is a staple for the sunshine season, which means it's high on our shopping list right now. Luckily, there's a slew of fantastic options out there, from classic, floral prints to of-the-moment button-adorned designs. And it seems like celebs are on the same track as we're spotting many style stars donning warm-weather frocks while they're out and about.

To help you nab the most stylish selects this season, we've gathered 10 super chic dresses inspired by fashionable ladies like Sarah Jessica Parker, Victoria Beckham, Bella Hadid and more. And each is perfect for any summer outing whether you're running errands, heading to an outdoor BBQ or off on a sultry night out on the town. Shop the dresses here and meet your celeb summer style match.

James Devaney/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker is so ready for summer! The smiley Sex and the City actress strolled through New York City in a long floral dress. The modest length and quarter-length sleeves emphasize the classic silhouette's wearability, but its asymmetric hem lends modern flair. Shop a similar version below and style it with pumps for the office.

ASOS

ASOS Design Tall Pleated Midi Dress With Side Buttons $87

Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images

Victoria Beckham's elegant silk striped dress is universally flattering as it cinches at the waist and floats effortlessly at the calves. (Notice the pleated detailing at the hem, swoon!) The former Spice Girl-turned-designer is sporting her own line, but we've found a similar option from cool-girl Danish brand Ganni. The best part? It's on sale! Add on a pair of bright shoes à la VB for a pop of color.

Net-A-Porter

GanniWilkie Striped Silk and Cotton-Blend Seersucker Wrap Dress $675 $405

Fana/Backgrid

Jenna Dewan is adorable in this pink dress embellished with cascading statement buttons—a huge trend right now. The easy-to-wear midi can be worn alone or layered with a T-shirt underneath if you seek more coverage. This is the Saturday brunch dress you've been looking for, so shop Jenna's exact piece here.

Hello Molly

Hello Molly Come Crashing Down Midi Dress $67

Best Image/Backgrid

Sienna Miller's off-duty style is always on point, but it often times involves pricey designer pieces. So you could imagine our excitement when we discovered her covetable blue smocked dress is from H&M! Score the $40 frock here before it sells out.

H&M

H&M Dress With Smocking $40

JosiahW/BACKGRID

Actress Dakota Fanning has got that city summer look down. The floaty dotted navy blue wrap dress complete with a high-low hem is so versatile. Wear with comfy sneakers while running errands and swap them for heeled sandals for a more elevated vibe. But don't forget a straw bag to complement the summer look.

B Collection by Bobeau

B Collection by Bobeau Orna Wrap Dress $98

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation

Celebs are some of the best resources to borrow styling tricks from and we're trying this shirt dress and jeans combo, stat. Rocking denim underneath gives edge to the ultra-feminine frock and shakes things up a bit. Wear with ankle-strap heels to elongate the frame. Chrissy wears New York-based luxury brand Arias, but you can get a similar option for under $150 below.

Nordstrom

Tahari Plus Size Embroidered Strip Shirtdress $148

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

Mandy Moore recently wowed us in this red-hot Adam Lippes number with a jaw-dropping slit and pink suede over-the-knee Casadei boots for a taping of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York City. We love the idea of a bright red V-neck dress for an evening out and we highly recommend teaming with pink shoes for a stunning color combo.

& Other Stories

& Other Stories O-Ring Belted Midi Dress $85

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Speaking of red, Pippa Middleton also sported the vibrant hue for daytime. Soak up the sun in the same printed crepe midi from Polo Ralph Lauren for a trip to the park. Accessorize with a hat, round shades and espadrille shoes like the pregnant It Brit.

Ralph Lauren

Polo Ralph Lauren Print Crepe Wrap Dress $398

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Ditch the LBD for a LWD this summer like Bella Hadid did in Cannes. The supermodel looked flirty and fun in a flouncy white mini from Alexander Wang. You'll turn heads in this similar frock from Likely finished with romantic ruffles. Date night, anyone?

Bloomingdale's

Likely Laverna Ruffled Mini Dress $188

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for goop

Gwyneth Paltrow looked super chic in a floral printed black and white Ulla Johnson creation at the goop summit. Although her exact dress isn't available, we've found a gorgeous shape with the same print from the boho designer. A dress so stylish and timeless is worth the investment.

Bird Brooklyn

Ulla Johnson Fontaine Dress $575

Priyanka Chopra is another celeb who's embracing the summer dress trend! See her pretty blue frock she wore on a date with new beau Nick Jonas in the video below.

