Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Best Style Moments of All Time

It's hard to come across a fashion girl who isn't obsessed with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Their signature boho style of billowy frocks and oversized sunglasses were everything we wanted to wear in the 2000s, and we followed their every sartorial move as they became major figures in fashion.

The world was first introduced to the twins in the late '80s, when they portrayed the sassy munchkin Michelle Tanner in the beloved sitcom Full House. Following their big break, the twosome became a household name as they launched into stardom as child actresses in a string of teeny bopper films. From there, the Olsens focused their attention on fashion and retired into a quiet life as designers. Now, the sisters have racked up awards for their labels Elizabeth and James and The Row.

In celebration of their 32nd birthday, let's rediscover the twins' best fashion moments of all time and witness their style evolution, from their adorable matching outfits to their now-iconic minimalist ensembles.

Jim Smeal/WireImage

The twins coordinated in matching gingham tops, denim skirts and sneakers in 1996.

Darlene Hammond/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Another matching moment, but this time in cardigans, fringe skirts and chokers with upswept hair for a movie premiere in 1999.

L. Cohen/WireImage

17-year-old Mary-Kate and Ashley showed off their envious boho California style in a floaty red caftan dress and brown printed halter gown at the Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle premiere in 2003, in which they made a quick cameo.

Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic

The Olsens traded in their colorful boho aesthetic for an elevated, fashion-forward vibe once they started to focus on building their fashion empire. Mary-Kate stole the show in this gorgeous green stole over her black shift dress, while Ashley looked cool in a layered look. Both donned Yves Saint Laurent for the Metropolitan Opera Gala in 2011.

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Perhaps one of our favorite looks of all time from the sisters, the twins stunned at the 2011 CFDA Awards with lighter blonde locks. Mary-Kate dazzled in a gold liquid sequined Chanel jacket and black gown. Ashley was a vision in a blue strapless dress, gold shoes and anklets. Each toted bags from their luxe line The Row.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

It's no secret the twins are obsessed with vintage, which is exactly what they wore to the 2014 Met Gala. Mary-Kate looked so chic in a pinstripe Ferre gown, while Ashley exuded elegance in a buttoned Chanel number.

Jackson Lee/FilmMagic

By now we know the Olsens have a penchant for minimalist pieces and black, so we were pleasantly surprised to see them incorporate a little color and go back to their boho roots for the 2017 Met Gala in lace frocks, beaded accessories and embroidered jacket.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The ladies' most recent appearance was at the 2018 CFDA Awards. Their outfits were expected, yet they didn't disappoint. The twins sported signature head-to-toe sleek black ensembles from The Row, for which they took home the prize of Accessory Designer of the Year for the second time.

Speaking of the CFDA, watch Meg Ryan's surprise appearance at the ceremony. Hint: She looks amazing!

RELATED CONTENT:

Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen Step Out at the 2018 Met Gala

Elizabeth Olsen Says She'd Prefer a More Modest 'Avengers' Costume

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Pull Off Epic Twining Moment in Matching Turtlenecks