Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen Step Out at the 2018 Met Gala

The Olsen twins are back on the red carpet!

Mary-Kate and Ashley stepped out for a rare public appearance together at 2018 Met Gala in New York City on Monday.

Honoring the event’s theme of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," Mary-Kate wore a plunging black gown with billowing sleeves, while Ashley donned a maroon, gold and black number and sparkly headpiece.

The 31-year-old fashionistas accessorized with jewels by Stephen Webster.

While the two normally shy away from the public limelight, the outing comes less than a month since they both attended the Youth America Grand Prix "Stars of Today Meet the Stars of Tomorrow" gala.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

See more on the 2018 Met Gala below.

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: You Need to See the Headpieces Rihanna, Sarah Jessica Parker & More Wore to Met Gala 2018

NEWS: Miley Cyrus Wows in Plunging Backless Gown at 2018 Met Gala

NEWS: Blake Lively Stuns in a Regal Sheer Gown at Met Gala Without Ryan Reynolds

Related Gallery