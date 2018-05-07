You Need to See the Headpieces Rihanna, Sarah Jessica Parker & More Wore to Met Gala 2018

As expected, the Met Gala 2018 red carpet was filled with fierce and fabulous looks!

While we loved marveling over all the ethereal gowns and cute celebrity couples who gathered at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, we also couldn't take our eyes off the insane headpieces a few A-listers rocked Monday evening.

Rihanna proved once and for all why she's the queen of fashion's biggest night in an outfit that perfectly encapsulated the night's "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme. She topped off her appropriate Margiela Artisanal gown by John Galliano with a matching headpiece reminiscent of a pope's mitre, an elaborately decorated hat.

Sarah Jessica Parker also went all out, rocking a headpiece that featured a full nativity scene. The accessory flawlessly matched her stunning Dolce & Gabbana gown.

The fashion-meets-religion theme was basically made for Madonna, who sported a gold-encrusted crown over a black fishnet veil, bringing to life a look that reminds us of one she easily could have donned during the '80s.

Opting for a much brighter ensemble, Anne Hathaway paired her vibrant red Valentino gown with a sharp gold headpiece and matching James Banks earrings.

Meanwhile, Solange Knowles went with a contemporary interpretation of the Black Madonna with a gorgeous braided halo and durag. She completed the look with a black Iris van Herpen dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Seemingly taking a cue from Beyonce's younger sister, SZA also wore a halo, one that featured a handful of stars. Despite its massive height, it didn't take any focus away from the singer's powder pink Versace dress.

To complement her gothic makeup, black Givenchy dress and Cartier jewelry, Lily Collins wore a Clare Waight Keller crown that undoubtedly turned heads.

Blake Lively also got on board with the headpiece trend, pairing her silk velvet Versace number with a custom-made halo created with over 100 nude champagne diamonds.

Paired with a sleek bun and caped Ralph Lauren gown, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's simple gold halo made her look like an elegant, real-life angel.

On the opposite side of the fashion spectrum, Cara Delevingne looked nearly unrecognizable, covering her gold-painted face with an edgy, beaded black crown.

Looking like a true queen, Mindy Kaling quickly became the center of attention in a crown that was custom-created by Pericles Kondylatos. It was the perfect finishing touch to her regal outfit, which consisted of a white Vassilis Zoulias dress and dark blue gloves.

But no one rocked a crown better than the original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter, who stole the show the moment she hit the red carpet!

Well done, ladies.

To see more head-turning looks from this year's gala, click through the gallery below.

