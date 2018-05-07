Blake Lively Stuns in a Regal Sheer Gown at Met Gala Without Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively is on her queen game at the Met Gala this year!

The A Simple Favor star went solo to the annual fashion event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, as husband Ryan Reynolds was in Madrid, Spain, for a Deadpool 2 photocall, and she had no trouble at all shutting down the carpet herself. Lively wore a stunningly regal Atelier Versace gown with sheer paneling down either side, paired with over $2 million worth of Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

And similar to some of the other fabulous Met Gala looks, Lively honored this year's theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," with a crown headpiece.

And, a true testament to the attention to detail of the ensemble, Lively's hair was actually colored by hairstylist Rona O’Connor of Lukaro Salon to match her dress.

Earlier in the day, Lively looked back on her style at last year's Met Gala, writing on Instagram, "Met flashback (more things I didn’t post but now have the excuse to!)," adding in another post, "Eternally trying to nail JLo red carpet eyes. This is more like deer who’s a big fan of JLo, but currently is caught in headlights, while still trying to stay dedicated to giving those damn eyes. That’s what I was going for..."

