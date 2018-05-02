Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Responds to Blake Lively Unfollowing Him on Instagram

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively continue to have the best sense of humor when it comes to their relationship.

The 41-year-old actor appeared on Australian radio show Smallzy's Surgery on Wednesday, where he talked about his wife recently unfollowing him on Instagram. To be fair, Lively unfollowed everyone when she deleted all of her posts on Monday in order to promote her new thriller, A Simple Favor.

"I'm very sad about that," Reynolds joked. "Definitely stinks. It's a terrible way to find out that I've been kicked out of the house, to be honest. Absolutely terrible. I don't know where rage like that comes from."

The Deadpool star also sarcastically talked about how their daughters -- 3-year-old James and 1-year-old Ines -- would react to their current drama.

"'Mommy unfollowed daddy on Instagram.' My child would just fart and then walk away," he cracked.

Of course, Reynolds and 30-year-old Lively have frequently taken playful jabs at one another on social media. Last month, Lively shared a picture of her looking at Reynolds lovingly on Instagram, then shaded him with the hilarious caption.

"If there’s one thing I'm infinitely proud of in this picture, it’s the incredible hair styling that I did on myself," she joked about her intricate braid.

Only a week prior, Reynolds also hilariously shut down tabloid split rumors between the two by responding to a Twitter post of a picture of himself posing with both his wife and his mom, Tammy, at the same premiere.

"We’re never splitting. She’ll always be my mom," Reynolds wrote. "No matter how much jazz-cabbage she smokes with her rollerblading friends."

We’re never splitting. She’ll always be my mom. No matter how much jazz-cabbage she smokes with her rollerblading friends. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 4, 2018

ET spoke with Lively last week at CinemaCon, where she talked about her and Reynolds constantly trolling one another online.

"We have fun," she shared. "We're best friends, you know?"

