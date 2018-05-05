Blake Lively Re-Follows Husband Ryan Reynolds on Instagram

Everything is back to normal.

Blake Lively re-followed her husband, Ryan Reynolds, on Instagram on Friday, after deleting all of her posts and unfriending everyone while promoting her new thriller, A Simple Favor. Previously deleted posts now appear on her Instagram page.

"Reuploading my page and loving this excuse to post this 💯 outfit from last month that I forgot to post the next day," she captioned her latest pics. "Because after a couple days it’s strange to post, like you’re hung up on how awesome you were 2 days ago. Which highlights how lame you are now by comparison to how cool you were when you wore that amazing outfit. So you wait a week or so for a #tbt."

"But then you realize it’s way too soon for a #tbt, what were you thinking??!" she continued. "You should’ve just posted the next day! 💩! What are you gonna do now?!? You can’t let that outfit go unposted! And then you realize something even more important— you’ve lost your cool entirely. Thanks social media. You’ve officially taken my chill."

Earlier this week, Reynolds joked about feeling "terrible" after his wife unfollowed him.

"I'm very sad about that," he sarcastically said on Australian radio show Smallzy's Surgery on Wednesday. "Definitely stinks. It's a terrible way to find out that I've been kicked out of the house, to be honest. Absolutely terrible. I don't know where rage like that comes from."

The couple has the best sense of humor when it comes to their relationship, and frequently roast one another on Instagram. See more of the adorable twosome in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Responds to Blake Lively Unfollowing Him on Instagram

Blake Lively Returns to Instagram to Debut 'A Simple Favor' Movie Teaser

Blake Lively Deletes All of Her Instagram Posts After Sharing a Cryptic Game of Hangman

Related Gallery