Selena Gomez Gives Off Princess Vibes in Ethereal Coach Gown at 2018 Met Gala

Selena Gomez has arrived at the 2018 Met Gala!

The "Wolves" singer hit the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in a puffy, sheer gown fit for a princess.

According to the design house, Gomez's slip dress was made from vintage silk gauze encrusted with lace, hand-pleated frills and crystal embellishments. Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers drew inspiration from Coach's Fall 2018 collection to create the brunette beauty's look, described as "toughness mixed with a dark, romantic femininity."

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Something you may not know about the dress from just looking at pictures: it actually features a quote in Gomez's handwriting. The quote is located on a ribbon, as well as the side of her bag.

Shortly before Gomez turned heads on the red carpet, Coach took to Instagram to share a "first look" at the stunning creation.

Gomez's go-to makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, also shared an up-close shot of her golden beauty look via Instagram.

