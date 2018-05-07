‘Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart Feels ‘Amazing’ Making Red Carpet Debut with Cole Sprouse at Met Gala (Exclusive)

Riverdale stars and rumored lovebirds Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart appeared to make their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2018 Met Gala on Monday.

The pair, who play screen couple Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones on the CW series, were glammed up as they arrived at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Wearing a silver, off-the-shoulder dress, Reinhart proudly shared that her gorgeous outfit was from H&M, then discussed how it felt to be attending her first Met Gala.

“It feels overwhelmingly amazing, but not as overwhelming as I thought it was going to be,” the 21-year-old actress told ET’s Keltie Knight. “I thought I was going to struggle to walk up the steps and breathe, but I'm doing good!”

Reinhart revealed she had started getting ready at 9.30 a.m. for the glitzy event and made sure she filled her tummy for the long night. “I ate some chicken tenders before I came here!”

She then stocked her purse with “oil blotters [and] and a little beauty blender,” but her greatest accessory was her hunky co-star and rumored boyfriend, Sprouse, who was looking suave in a black tux.

The pair was photographed kissing in Paris, France, in April, but have yet to publicly confirm their relationship status.



In March, they were put on the spot during a fan Q&A during the Riverdale panel at PaleyFest. Asked if they were dating, the two actors appeared uncomfortable. "Was that the question or a statement, because you’re right," Sprouse replied, adding, "No comment," after the fan asked again.



