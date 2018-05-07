2018 Met Gala: See All the Red Carpet Arrivals!

The stars were out in statement fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual gala on Monday, turning heads in stunning gowns, dapper suits and daring accessories that captured the the 2018 event’s theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”



Amal Clooney, Rihanna and Donatella Versace served as co-chairs for the 2018 Met Gala, overseeing the event alongside Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Wintour walked the carpet with her daughter, Bee Shaffer, while Clooney stunned alongside husband George Clooney in a Richard Quinn ensemble with a silver bodice, dark blue pants and a flowing, light blue train with multi-colored roses.

On Monday, ET learned that Beyoncé -- a standout at Met Galas past -- was no longer attending the star-studded NYC soiree, but was instead taking a trip, thanks to her husband, JAY-Z.



“JAY-Z surprised her with a trip because he felt she needed to relax before her tour," the source said, referring to the couple's upcoming On the Run II tour.

