5 Lessons We've Learned From Amal Clooney's Fashion Reign

Ever since Amal Clooney came on the fashion scene, she's been one to watch!

The 40-year-old human rights lawyer not only has class and style, she also excludes confidence and grace whether heading to the courtroom or on a date night with husband George Clooney.

It's no doubt that Amal is serious about her work, but she also has a passion for fashion – and people have taken notice. The brunette beauty is one of four co-chairs at this year's Met Gala. Along with Rihanna, Donatella Versace and Anna Wintour, she will represent the soiree and will most definitely dress to impress.

ET is rounding up the five lessons we've learned from Amal's fashion reign so far.

1. Don't be afraid to take fashion risks.

Amal has never been afraid of making a statement! Whether it's opera-length gloves, a corset top with a train or mixing leopard print with a bright blue coat for the office, she dares to be bold without a care.

2. Wear color.

We rarely see Amal in black and that's because she appreciates all colors of the rainbow. The attorney enjoys bold hues and prints, which makes her stand out on the red carpets and in courtrooms.

3. Dress to highlight your best features.

Amal has a toned midsection and long, lean legs which she shows off when styling herself. She's not afraid to show some skin and her best assets with crop tops and shorter hemlines when going out, but at the same time keeps her ensembles appropriate and classy.

4. You can never go wrong dressing like a lady.

The thing we admire most about Amal is her seemingly endless array of coordinated skirt suits that are timeless, polished and elegant. Amal lets fashionistas know that it's ok to live and breathe fashion and be a powerful woman at the same time!

5. Find your favorite silhouettes.

Amal loves a good sheath dress with a cap sleeve or trousers. She loves to incorporate them in her weekly attire, but always surprises fans with a special twist, like a statement coat, shoes or bag.

Bonus #6:

It doesn't hurt being stunningly beautiful and married to George Clooney!

See more of Amal's best looks in the gallery below.

