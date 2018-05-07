Rihanna Proves She's the Queen of the Met Gala in Perfectly Themed Outfit

Make way for the Met Gala queen, Rihanna!

The 30-year-old singer hit the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, turning heads in one of her best looks yet.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Staying true to the theme of this year's soirée, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," exploring the relationship between fashion and masterworks of religious art, Rihanna wore a strapless, pearl-and-crystal embellished Margiela Artisanal gown by John Galliano, complete with a matching headpiece reminiscent of a pope's mitre, an elaborately decorated hat.

Rihanna is co-chairing this year's star-studded soirée for the first time, alongside Amal Clooney, Donatella Versace and Anna Wintour.

As we patiently wait to see what the other stars wear on the red carpet, watch the video below to hear why Beyonce won't be attending this year's gala.

RELATED CONTENT:

Rihanna Might Be Wearing These Custom Heels to the Met Gala

Is Rihanna the New Met Gala Queen? A Breakdown of Her Fiercest Looks From Fashion's Biggest Night

Olivia Munn Reveals Juicy Met Gala Secrets as She Gets Ready for Fashion's Biggest Night With ET (Exclusive)

Related Gallery