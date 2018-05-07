Rihanna Might Be Wearing These Custom Heels to the Met Gala

The 2018 Met Gala is just hours away, but Rihanna's look is still receiving finishing touches!

The 30-year-old singer is set to co-chair the annual affair with Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace on Monday, and we know our Met Gala queen will come dressed to impress with an ensemble matching the night's theme of "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." As for her footwear, we've got a sneak peek at the custom shoes she could be wearing down the red carpet.

A source tells ET that RiRi had a vision for her Met Gala look, all the way down to her shoes. "Rihanna had a picture of a shoe [Rene] Caovilla had designed for Galliano in the '90s, [so] they recreated a modernized version of the prototype she had found," the source explains. "Depending on what she likes best, they made a silver-and-gold option."

Check out the sketches below:

Rene Caovilla

Rene Caovilla

Shades of gold and silver are exactly what we're expecting to see on the Met Gala red carpet, as attendees channel the night's convergence of religion and fashion.

Ecclesiastical motifs, rosaries, crucifixes, cherubs, shades of virginal white mixed with fiery reds and homages to the Holy Trinity would also match this year's Met Gala theme, and while Rihanna usually exemplifies the theme to perfection, she could always surprise us.

Whatever Rihanna chooses to wear to Monday's event, we know she's going to look fierce. Relive her best Met Gala looks in the video below.

