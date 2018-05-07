Amal Clooney Stuns on Met Gala Red Carpet With George: See Her Look!

Amal Clooney proved her fashion icon bona fides!

In her second ever Met Gala appearance, Clooney -- who is co-chairing this year's fete along with Rihanna and Donatella Versace -- brought her best look yet to the red carpet. Embodying the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme, she stunned in a strapless ensemble.

The outfit, designed by British designer Richard Quinn, featured a silver bodice atop skinny midnight blue satin pants, and was elevated by a divine pale blue train embellished with red roses.

Even Queen Elizabeth is a fan of the designer, she was spotted at London Fashion Week earlier this year sitting front row at Quinn's show.

She accessorized the look with a red lip, diamond earrings and a casual-chic updo. Amal's husband, actor George Clooney, was on her arm to lend adoring support and to let her shine, dressing in a restrained but classic black tux.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

George spoke to ET's Keltie Knight as he arrived, calling his wife's look "beautiful," and telling reporters that he is "always proud," of her.

This is the Clooneys' second Met Gala together, and Amal's second ever. She first attended with George in 2015, where she more than held her own among Hollywoods glitziest and most glam in a crimson Maison Margiela gown by John Galliano.

