Kim Kardashian Shares Catholic School Throwback Pic Ahead of Met Gala
Kim Kardashian West was in full glam mode Monday, posting an Instagram pic of herself getting ready for the Met Gala and teasing the event's theme with a throwback Catholic school pic.
The annual Met Gala in New York City is a yearly event that brings the most famous, most stylish and most audacious celebrities together to benefit the legendary museum. Kim famously wore a stunning floral dress in 2013 while pregnant and she showed off her backside in a nearly nude gown in 2015.
The theme for this year's star-studded event is "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," designed to highlight the relationship between art, fashion and religion.
We already knew that Kim was preparing for fashion's biggest night with a 10-day cleanse. On Monday, the mother of three only teased a bit more of what to expect.
"Let the glam begin... Happy Met Monday," she wrote on Instagram.
A second pic posted to her Instagram account -- a throwback photo -- only deepened the mystery.
"Catholic School Girl 8th Grade," was all she wrote.
For a look back at the 2017 Met Gala, watch the video below.
