Amal Clooney Glamorously Celebrates Husband George's Birthday Ahead of Met Gala -- See the Pic!

Amal Clooney looked elegant as ever while stepping out in New York City on Sunday.

The powerhouse attorney was photographed out with her husband, George Clooney, as they celebrated his 57th birthday at Loconda Verde in Tribeca. The couple couldn't have looked more in love as they held hands while exiting the restaurant.

Amal, who is set to co-chair the 2018 Met Gala alongside Rihanna and Donatella Versace on Monday, looked chic in a short navy jumpsuit, which she paired with a belt around her waist and nude stilettos. George, sporting a little scruff, matched his wife in a navy suit.

Backgrid

The twosome appeared to leave their 11-month-old twins, Ella and Alexander, at home for the evening, and while George and Amal have been careful to protect their kids' privacy, Amal couldn't help but gush about them in her recent Vogue cover story.

"We’ve had some ‘mamas’ and ‘dadas,'" she revealed. "George was very careful to ensure that ‘mama’ was the first word."

The fashionista also opened up about her effortless relationship with her husband. "It felt like the most natural thing in the world,” she said. “Before that experience, I always hoped there could be love that was overwhelming and didn’t require any weighing or decision-making."

"It’s the one thing in life that I think is the biggest determinant of happiness, and it’s the thing you have the least control over,” she explained. “Are you going to meet this person? I was 35 when I met him. It wasn’t obvious that it was going to happen for me. And I wasn’t willing or excited about the idea of getting married or having a family in the absence of that."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amal Clooney Takes On The Corset Trend -- See the Sexy Look!

Amal and George Clooney Share Their Love Story and Reveal Their Twins' First Words

5 Lessons We've Learned From Amal Clooney's Fashion Reign

Related Gallery