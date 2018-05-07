Katy Perry Is Literally a Met Gala Angel -- See Her Perfect Look!

Leave it to Katy Perry to make an entrance!

Known for rocking some of the most memorable Met Gala looks we've ever seen, the 33-year-old singer made no exception this year, turning heads on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Perry had one of the best interpretations of the night's "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme, wearing a gold Versace minidress, which she paired with matching thigh-high boots and custom-made angel wings.

Naturally, she had to have some fun while posing on the Met's famous steps.

Before she hit the red carpet, Perry, who is the daughter of Pentecostal pastors Mary and Maurice Hudson, took to Instagram Stories to share a close-up video of her "lucky" rosary.

"On the way to the Met, with my lucky charm," she said. "It's my rosary that was blessed by Pope Francis, given to me by Bishop Paul."

