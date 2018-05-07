Sarah Jessica Parker Goes All Out at 2018 Met Gala -- See Her Epic Gown!

Sarah Jessica Parker certainly knows how to embrace a Met Gala theme!

The Sex and the City star -- and unofficial empress of the NYC fashion world -- hit the carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual star-studded fashion event on Monday with BFF Andy Cohen on her arm. But all eyes were on Parker, who went all out for the event’s theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

The 53-year-old actress and mother of three stunned in an elaborate golden Dolce & Gabbana gown with a corset top and epic, flowing train, embellished with shining red sacred hearts. But the star of the ensemble was Parker’s headpiece, a full, miniature nativity scene staged inside a intricately decorated golden chapel.

After posting throwbacks from Met Galas past, Parker shared a pic from the carpet of her incredible on-theme ensemble on Monday, with the caption “This is now.”

This is now. X, Sj A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on May 7, 2018 at 4:39pm PDT

She also shared a video from the car as she and Cohen approached the event, in which the Bravo host worried that his friend’s elaborate train would be “the bane of my existence.”

“I’m gonna step all over it, I’m gonna be in charge of it. I mean, I love a train, but…” Cohen mused, before being shushed by Parker so as not to give too much away.

Nearing 5th Choo choo X sj A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on May 7, 2018 at 4:00pm PDT

The actress never fails to bring it when it comes to Met Gala themes, so it’s no surprise that she landed this jaw-dropping look. See highlights from Met Galas past in the video below.

