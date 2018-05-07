‘Ocean’s 8’ Cast Steals the Show at the 2018 Met Gala: See All the Stunning Looks!

The Ocean’s 8 cast stole the show at the 2018 Met Gala!

The upcoming all-female heist film centers around an epic caper at the star-studded annual fashion event, and the A-list actresses made their mark at the real-life gala on Monday, stunning on the red carpet in lavish gowns and daring accessories that captured the 2018 theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

Rihanna served as a co-chair for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute’s annual event, and, as usual, shut down the carpet with her pope-inspired look. The singer wore a strapless, pearl-and-crystal embellished Margiela Artisanal gown by John Galliano, complete with a matching headpiece reminiscent of a papal mitre, an elaborately decorated hat.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

And RiRi's Ocean's co-stars went all out on the carpet as well. Anne Hathaway was ravishing in a ruffled, red Valentino gown, with a gold spiked updo.

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Mindy Kaling looked regal in a white Vassilis Zoulias gown with navy blue gloves and a stunning Pericles Kondylatos crown.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

And Sarah Paulson stunned in a cream-colored, bejeweled Prada dress with a lacy bow around her neck and a deep red statement lip.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The Gary Ross-directed Ocean’s 8is a spinoff of Steven Soderbergh's Ocean’s Trilogy, and centers around Sandra Bullock’s Debbie Ocean, the estranged sister of George Clooney's Ocean’s mastermind, Danny Ocean. Cate Blanchett plays Lou, Debbie's right-hand woman, Kaling plays Amita, a jewelry maker, and Paulson plays Tammy, a suburban mom who gets back in the crime game when Debbie comes calling.

Rounding out the “8” are Rihanna, who stars as Nine Ball, a tech genius, Helena Bonham Carter, who plays Rose, a fashion designer, and Awkwafina, who plays Constance, a small-time thief recruited to the crew.

The films also stars Hathaway as Daphne Kluger, the A-list target of the heist, as well as James Corden, Dakota Fanning and Richard Armitage. Matt Damon and Carl Reiner are also set to reprise their Ocean’s Trilogy roles in the film, which hits theaters on June 8.

Check out the Ocean’s 8 trailer below.

RELATED CONTENT:

RELATED: Is Rihanna the New Met Gala Queen? A Breakdown of Her Fiercest Looks From Fashion's Biggest Night

PICS: Sandra Bullock Dazzles in Red Carpet Appearance With 'Ocean's 8' Co-Stars at CinemaCon

EXCLUSIVE: Why Beyonce Isn't Attending the 2018 Met Gala

Related Gallery