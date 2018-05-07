Kim Kardashian Is a Golden Goddess at Met Gala 2018

Slay, Kim Kardashian West!

The mother of three stepped out solo on the 2018 Met Gala red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, looking like a golden goddess in a stunning sparkly number by Versace.

Kim's floor-length gown featured two embellished crosses and a bodyhugging fit that accentuated her slim waistline. She completed the look with a half-up, half-down 'do, dramatic eye makeup and a diamond cross, perfectly playing on the night's "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

"I'm wearing Versace," Kim exclaimed in an interview shared on Vogue's Instagram livestream. "You know, it's 'Heavenly Bodies,' so when I heard Donatella [Versace] was hosting, she was my No. 1 choice for this theme."

"I love the chainmail," she added. "To have gold chainmail, it feels very heavenly with the crosses."

Although Kim's husband, Kanye West, wasn't by her side like he has been in previous years, we kinda love that Kim had her own shining moment during fashion's biggest night!

