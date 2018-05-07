Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Show PDA at the Met Gala in First Red Carpet Appearance as a Couple

Kylie Jenner is definitely making a statement in her first red carpet appearance since becoming a mom.

The 20-year-old reality star looked stunning at the 2018 Met Gala on Monday in New York City, rocking a black Alexander Wang gown with an exposed midriff. Kylie paired the look with 5-carat platinum diamond Chopard earrings from the "High Jewelry Collection."

Kylie was accompanied by her boyfriend, 26-year-old rapper Travis Scott, who also rocked an all-black look. The couple looked super sweet together, with Travis at one point giving her a sweet kiss on the cheek.

The high-profile event marks the first red carpet that Kylie has walked since giving birth to daughter Stormi in February. The reality star did make an appearance at Coachella in April, where she partied with boyfriend Travis, sister Kourtney Kardashian and her BFF, Jordyn Woods.

Check out the couple's Met Gala look below.

On Saturday night, Kylie showed off her post-baby bod in a skintight Alexander Wang bodysuit alongside sister Kendall Jenner, as they went to their good friend, Jaden Smith's, concert at the Highline Ballroom in NYC.

Kylie and Kendall attended the Met Gala last year, where Kylie made headlines for looking hilariously disinterested in Hollywood power couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively when she was seated next to them at the table.

