Kim Kardashian Is 'So Excited' for This Year's Met Gala -- Find Out Why!

Kim Kardashian is ready for fashion's biggest night of the year.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared never-before-seen Met Gala snaps of herself on her website and app on Thursday. The brunette bombshell also explained why she's "so excited" to be attending and how she's been preparing for this year's extravaganza.

"The Met Gala never disappoints. I've been prepping for this year's with a cleanse and by working out really hard," Kim shared. "I'm so excited to go! It’s always an over-the-top night."

Kardashian then recalled her 2017 Met Gala experience, explaining that she "decided to keep it simple and sleek in Vivienne Westwood."

"Mario did my makeup and Michael Silva did my hair. We went for a relaxed, minimal vibe," she remembered. "As I was getting ready, I was texting Kendall and Kylie so we could all meet up. There were so many people there -- it took forever to find them! When we were driving to the event, I didn't want to wrinkle my dress, so I laid down in the car, lol. Anything for fashion!"

The 2018 Met Gala will take place on Monday, May 7 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Already set to make an appearance are Rihanna, Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace who are the bash's co-chairs. Blake Lively, Kendall Jenner, Sarah Jessica Parker and Andy Cohen, among others, will also be in attendance.

Relive last year's gala in the video below.

