Gabrielle Union is coming to terms with her kids growing up.

ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the actress at the New York premiere of The Idea of You on Monday, and she opened up about her recent college visit trips with her husband, Dwyane Wade, and his daughter, Zaya Wade.

"I think she is so calm about it 'cause I think she knows exactly where she wants to go, but I think she's humoring us with seeing what our country has to offer," Union said of her 16-year-old stepdaughter. "We're stressed out. We're stressed out about her being away from us... [Parents all have the] same nerves and anxieties about sending your babies away. It's tough."

When Zaya actually gets to college, she'll have to turn to someone other than Union and Wade for help studying, as the actress quipped, "She wants to major in astrobiology, so there's only so much help we can offer, to be honest... I was a Sociology major, [so I'm like,] 'Girl you're on your own.'"

Amid the college journey for Zaya, Union is also busy with her and Wade's 5-year-daughter, Kaavia. Recently, the proud parents shared a video of the tot fully embodying her mom's Bring It On character in a cheerleader outfit.

"Honestly, she refuses to watch the whole movie. She's like, 'I get it mom.' She'll watch little clips every now and again," Union revealed of the beloved 2000 film. "She loves dressing up and doing cheers, so that's really all I've gotten, what you've seen. It's cute. It's so cute. She loves to dance and sing and perform and all the things."

While Kaavia may not be in a rush to get another Bring It On made, many people are crossing their fingers for a follow-up film.

"We could already be working on something. It might not be a movie. It might be a TV show. It could be a reimagining," Union teased. "There's so many possibilities."

With her family on the brain, Union is particularly picky about projects she accepts. That philosophy, Union said, is also her biggest way to fight aging.

"Not saying no... will get you needing every serum, but the power of no and boundaries will save you a lot of money and plastic surgery, I think," she joked.

Union couldn't pass up the opportunity, however, to be a part of The Idea of You, the Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine-led film she produced.

"I got to read a early manuscript and fell in love, and then I slid it to my husband and he loved it, but for different reasons," Union said, before adding that it's "been a six year process."

The Idea of You will begin streaming May 2 on Prime Video.

