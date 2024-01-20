It's a very happy birthday for Dwyane Wade! On Friday, Gabrielle Union shared clips from her husband's birthday celebration after the former NBA pro celebrated his 42nd birthday on Wednesday.

The 51-year-old actress shared a video and several photos from the party attended by family and friends, featuring prime shots of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee blowing out his candles and dancing with their youngest daughter, Kaavia James.

Wade's eldest son, Zaire, 21, and his sister, Tragil Wade, attended the bash, as well as famous faces such as rapper Rick Ross and Wade's former Miami Heat teammate, Udonis Haslem.

The first slide of Union's gallery is a video of Kaavia singing an adorable rendition of "Happy Birthday" for her dad with the help of the party's attendees. At the end of the video, Wade bends down to kiss his 5-year-old as the whole party breaks into applause.

"We're so blessed to spend year after year with you 🎂 @dwyanewade," Union captioned the post.

Kaavia's Instagram page, which her parents run, also shared a celebratory post for Wade's birthday -- a video montage that shows the sweet bond between Wade and his youngest.

The video, set to Beyoncé's "Daddy," features delightful daddy-daughter moments throughout the years. In one, Wade and Kaavia wear matching white jackets as they play on the piano together, and in another, she goes through her dad's closet to pick out clothes for him.

"Looking up to someone is easy when it's you! Happy Birthday Daddy!!! 🎈🎂🎉🥳 @dwyanewade," the video caption reads.

Wade shared his own gallery on Instagram, posting several photos of the extravagant party to his page. "Celebrated my Jackie Robinson year in Miami with family and friends! Year 42," he captioned the gallery.

Union and Wade welcomed Kaavia in November 2018, via surrogate. In October 2017, Union opened up about her three-year struggle with fertility in her memoir, We're Going to Need More Wine, detailing the couple's heartbreaking struggle to have children of their own and the lengths she'd gone to in trying to conceive.

"I have had eight or nine miscarriages," she wrote. "For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant -- I've either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle."

The couple's prayers were answered when Kaavia was born.

Along with Zaire and Kaavia, Wade shares his 16-year-old daughter, Zaya, with ex-wife Siovaughn Funches and a 9-year-old son, Xavier, with Aja Metoyer.

