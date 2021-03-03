Gabrielle Union is giving us some 10 Things I Hate About You nostalgia. Union acted out a classic scene from the film on TikTok alongside her 13-year-old stepdaughter, Zaya Wade.

"Tell us you've watched 10 Things I Hate About You without telling us you've watched 10 Things I Hate About You," Union prompts in the video. "We'll start," Zaya says before starting to recite lines from one of the film's most famous scenes between Bianca (Larisa Oleynik) and Union's character, Chastity.

"I know you can be overwhelmed, and you can be underwhelmed, but can you ever just be whelmed?" Zaya asks. "I think you can in Europe," Union responds. "Right," Zaya agrees, before the two walk off.

The video was part of the #tellmewithouttellingme challenge on TikTok. Just last week, Union re-enacted a line from Bring It On as part of the TikTok trend.

"Tell me you've watched Bring It On without telling me you've watched Bring It On. I'll go first," Union said at the start of the TikTok.

"I said brr, it's cold in here, there must be some toros in the atmosphere? B**ch I know you didn't think a white girl made that sh*t up," Union quipped, admitting that she added the b**ch line in for "kicks and giggles."

Watch the video below to hear Joseph Gordon-Levitt react to 10 Things I Hate About You 21 years after the iconic movie premiered.

