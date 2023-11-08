Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union threw a birthday party worthy of royalty to celebrate their daughter, Kaavia James.

The couple celebrated Kaavia's fifth birthday over the weekend with a princess-themed bash that featured appearances from three Disney Princesses and three corresponding outfit changes for the birthday girl to match each princess at the event.

In videos and photos shared by Union and Wade, the performers -- dressed as Princess Tiana, Ariel and Belle -- came to personally greet Kaavia, take photos with the birthday girl and her friends, and lead a sweet rendition of the "Happy Birthday" song. The trio also sang some classic Disney tunes as Kaavia and her friends danced around them.

Union, 51, shared a gallery of images and videos from the celebration and wrote a heartfelt caption reflecting on their little girl growing up.

"November 7, 2018 our dream became a reality and our princess @kaaviajames was born. I cannot believe she's already 5?!?! She is pure light and love and brings so much joy to everyone she encounters," she wrote. "She loves to sing, dance, play Barbie's and reaaaalllllly loves hanging with her best friends!! Sometimes she's like a roast comedian and sometimes we find her praying quietly (Kaav LOVES the Lord 🙏🏾) She is truly 1 of 1 and the best thing that's ever happened to me."

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY Kaavia James Union Wade-Shady Baby-Auntie Baby ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Union concluded.

Wade, 41, shared a similar carousel on his Instagram page, writing, "BIG 5!!!! Happy Birthday to our PRINCESS @kaaviajames 🎂🎈🎉 Your village loves them some you!"

The couple also shared a video montage of the celebration to Kaavia's Instagram page, set to "Down in New Orleans (Finale)" sung by Anika Noni Rose in The Princess and the Frog.

Union and Wade welcomed Kaavia in November 2018, via surrogate. In October 2017, Union opened up about her three-year struggle with fertility in her memoir, We're Going to Need More Wine, detailing the couple's heartbreaking struggle to have children of their own and the lengths she'd gone to in trying to conceive.

"I have had eight or nine miscarriages,” she wrote. “For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant -- I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle."

The couple's prayers were answered when Kaavia was born.

Wade is also father to his 21-year-old son, Zaire and 16-year-old daughter, Zaya, with ex-wife Siovaughn Funches, and 9-year-old son, Xavier, with Aja Metoyer.

In an Instagram video posted last month, Union shared how she feels that she "became a mom at the right time," having healed from past traumas before she could pass them on to her daughter.

"People always ask, 'Is it worth it? Having kids later in life? There's a lot that goes into that answer," Union said in the video as she stood in a dressing room applying cream. "But in a nutshell: hell yeah, it's been worth it. It's changed my life in so many wondrous ways that it does make me wish I had done it earlier, just so I have even more time with Kaav. I even have more time as a mom."

Speaking with ET last November, Union said that Kaavia has taught her, "you can have all the wants and dreams for your children but they are who they are and it is your job to love them and guide them and and try to give them the world."

"You're not in control. Like, I wanna make sure she has good manners, she's kind, she's compassionate, she's a student of the world and that she's got a world perspective, but if she's gonna be shady, she gonna be shady," the mom joked. "If she wants to dress [in] full accessories to tennis it's gonna happen... This is who she is."

RELATED CONTENT: