The Wade family is feeling the heat! Fresh from their trip abroad, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade spent the Labor Day weekend with their youngest daughter, Kaavia, for an adorable mini vacation.
The couple took to Instagram to share several beachside photos, showing the trio on their balcony and also relaxing in the sand. In one photo, the 3-year-old is sandwiched between her parents as they beam at the camera, and in a selfie taken by Wade, she sits on her mom's lap in a beach chair as they pose with their hands in the air.
"Our favorite place in the world, is wherever we’re together," Union captioned the sweet gallery of photos.
But the fun comes with a price! Most of California has been under an excessive heat warning and, according to Union, some of the Wades are handling it better than others.
The 49-year-old shared a video starring her and Kaavia lounging in their swimsuits as they pull faces into the camera. "This heatwave is taking us THROUGH it! All the emotions," the actress captioned the footage. "Take a guess whose[sic] has more meltdowns. And if you guessed me, you are absolutely correct."
Union and Wade recently returned from their annual "Wade World Tour," where they rang in their eighth wedding anniversary in Menorca.
The couple set off for their Spain adventure early last month, keeping their fans abreast of their many adventures on social media. Throughout their trip, Union and Wade -- who also share Wade's 20-year-old son, Zaire, 15-year-old daughter, Zaya, and 8-year-old son, Xavier -- documented many boat rides, and even more public displays of affection. Their trip included a spa day, a date night, and the duo showing off their playful athletic sides.
Kaavia and her siblings weren't invited to that trip, which the toddler was openly not impressed by.
Union shared a video with Kaavia on Instagram which showed her daughter finding out she wasn't joining her parents on their excursion.
"When your child finds out that you're going on vacation but they're not invited," Union says in the video as Kaavia looks at the camera and makes several deeply unamused faces. "Stay mad, Jan, stay mad."
"Mama gotta eat too now. Have fun with Grammie and Tia," the Cheaper by the Dozen actress captioned the post.
