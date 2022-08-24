Dwyane Wade Playfully Bites Gabrielle Union's Butt During Their 'Wade World Tour' Summer Vacation
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade on Daughter Kaavia’s Side Eye In…
Dwyane Wade, Barack Obama and More React to Bill Russell’s Death
'Dream Home Makeover's Shea and Syd McGee on Season 3 and Welcom…
Mandy Moore on Canceling Music Tour and Teaming Up With Lumenis …
‘House of the Dragon’ Cast on Upholding ‘Game of Thrones’ Legacy…
Beyoncé Seemingly Addresses Past Family Drama on ‘Renaissance': …
'RHOBH': Sutton Stracke Responds to Erika Jayne Digs and Lisa Ri…
Inside Teresa Giudice's Wedding to Louie Ruelas and the Bravo-Pa…
’sMothered’s Dawn and Cher Tease Season 4 and Defend Their Unusu…
Maddox Jolie-Pitt Celebrates 21st Birthday With Mom Angelina Jol…
Jacob Elordi Wanted to Quit Acting After 'The Kissing Booth' Fame
Anne Heche in Coma Following Explosive Car Crash
OnlyFans Model Arrested, Charged With Murdering Boyfriend
Hollywood's Movie Remake Boom Continues! Inside Projects From Se…
Harry Jowsey Explains His Decision to Get Sober (Exclusive)
Anne Heche Dead at 53 | The Download
Ellen Pompeo Steps Back From ‘Grey's Anatomy’ Season 19 as She J…
Walker Hayes on How His Life 'Completely Changed' After Hit 'Fan…
How Keke Palmer Brought Her ‘Lightyear’ Character to Her ‘Full P…
The only thing hotter than the August sun in Spain is Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's romance. The couple recently jetted off to Mallorca on their annual "Wade World Tour," and proved their relationship is still thriving in the photos and videos they shared.
Union kicked off the vacation with a serious of steamy photos that show her and the 40-year-old athlete getting handsy on a boat. "It’s begun. 🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸🛥🛥🛥#WadeWorldTour2022," she captioned the post.
The 49-year-old actress didn't stop there. Throughout their trip, Union and Wade -- who have been married since 2014 -- documented many boat rides, and even more public displays of affection. While their trip included a spa day, a date night, and much more, it was Union's post on Tuesday that had everyone feeling the heat.
"Rich Spirit 😜😜😜😂 #WadeWorldTour2022 🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸," she captioned the clip. In the video, the duo can be seen dancing on a boat with picturesque views. At one point, Union -- wearing a zebra-print bikini -- leans over the edge to take a photo, while Wade comes up behind her and playfully bites her butt.
The post was flooded with followers expressing their love for Union and Wade's fun and flirty romance. Even Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul couldn't help but share his thoughts, writing, "I am obsessed with the two of you." Union's Being Mary Jane co-star, Lisa Vidal, added, "Hot stuff🔥🔥🔥."
Just as Union and Wade show off their flirtatious side, they also aren't afraid to showcase their playful athletic sides as well. In one video, Union attempts to throw a football at her husband as he jumps into the water next to a giant unicorn raft. While her first try was unsuccessful, a second throw was perfectly executed to Wade.
"2nd and 10 I did it again like Wilson. Luke that is. @dangerusswilson I’m coming for QB1780 you and Owen are safe," Union joked in the caption, tagging NFL star Russell Wilson. "😂🤣😂🤣😂 Athletic-ish, A midseason pickup #WadeWorldTour2022."
Union and Wade's getaway comes just ahead of their eighth wedding anniversary. Last year, the two -- who share 3-year-old daughter Kaavia -- celebrated with sweet Instagram tributes.
"Ain't No Stoppin Us Now. 7 years and a lifetime to go," Union captioned a video from their wedding day. "My best friend, the coolest homie, mentor and inspiration, my love, my husband. I 🖤 you @dwyanewade Happy Anniversary baby. #WeAllWeGot."
Wade shared Union's tribute to his Instagram Stories, writing, "7 YEARS WAS LIGHT...LFG!"
RELATED CONTENT:
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Throw Zaya a Camping-Themed B-Day Party!
Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade Talk Kaavia's Thoughts on Met Gala Looks
Gabrielle Union and Daughter Kaavia Rock Red Carpet in Matching Looks